Ashes to Ashes

Hello, tech support.

Hi there, I seem to be having a problem with my keyboard.



Well sometimes things get stuck in them or they get dirty. Does it look dirty?



Well, I'm a smoker, and sometimes the ashes fall down there.



You should try a vacuum, but for now, turn the keyboard over and tap it. See if the crud comes out. Hit it pretty hard if you need to break it loose.

Okay. I'll give it a try. Rap! Rap! Rap!



Is it working now?

No, now I'm getting an error. It says 'Data error reading drive c:' !

