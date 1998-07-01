A's Win Slugfest With Padres

Major league teams practice trick pickoff moves starting in spring training, knowing all along the chances of using them are slight and the odds of them succeeding are even slimmer.

The Oakland Athletics defied those odds Tuesday, as a pickoff play worked and ended a slugging contest against the San Diego Padres.

The A's scored four in the eighth to break a tie, then held on for a 12-10 win over the Padres in a game that ended when pinch-runner Ruben Rivera, the potential tying run, was picked off by reliever Mike Fetters.

"The whole game was crazy from inning one on. It's unbelievable it ends on a pickoff," Fetters said. "It was pretty bizarre that I ended it on a play where I didn't even throw a pitch."

Mike Blowers had a two-run single as the A's broke an 8-8 tie in the eighth. Wally Joyner hit a two-run, two-out single for San Diego in the ninth off Fetters, giving him five RBIs in the game.

Then, with a 2-2 count on Mark Sweeney and runners on first and third, A's catcher Mike Macfarlane gave Fetters the signal for a pickoff move on which he fakes a throw toward third and tries to catch the runner drifting off first.

But Fetters, who joined the A's before this season after six years with the Brewers, confused the sign with ones he had learned in Milwaukee. He stepped off the pitching rubber.

Macfarlane, leaving little to chance, took his hand and motioned quickly from third to first. Fetters got the idea. Rivera got caught napping at first, and was tagged out trying to reach second base.

"It just didn't seem like anybody was going to make an out, so I said, `Let's manufacture one,"' A's manager Art Howe said.

Rivera refused to discuss the play, but Padres manager Bruce Bochy said, "Ruben didn't see the first and third move, and they got him on that one."

The win allowed the A's to complete their first winning month in two seasons. Oakland went 15-13 in June, their first month over .500 since going 17-10 in June 1996.

Joyner's three-run homer against Bill Taylor in the eighth tied the game at 8, but the A's scored four in their half of the inning. With one out, Rickey Henderson walked and Rafael Bournigal singled off Dan Miceli (7-3). Trevor Hoffman, who leads the NL in saves, came in and walked Ben Grieve.

Hoffman then walked Matt Stairs to drive in the go-ahead run, walked Jack Voigt, forcing in another run, and allowed Blowers' single, which made it 12-8. Hoffman had walked only eight batters in 36 innings coming into the game.

San Diego loaded the bases in the ninth off Taylor (3-5) and Joyner singled for two runs to make it 12-10. That set up the strange ending.

"You know the old theory about that (pickoff) play never working?" asked Jason Giambi, who had three BIs for the A's. "Well, it did today."

Giambi had an RBI double in the second, a sacrifice fly in the fifth and an RBI single in the seventh. Ben Grieve hit a solo homer, his 12th of the season, in the third for Oakland.

Greg Vaughn hit his 27th homer and added a sacrifice fly for the Padres, who had won 16 of 20. Vaughn led off the second with a 410-foot homer to center field. Carlos Hernandez added a two-run homer in the seventh.

Padres starter Andy Ashby, attempting to match Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine for the NL lead by getting his 11th win, made his shortest outing of the season.

Ashby, who had worked at least six innings in 26 straight starts dating to last summer, allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings.

"I couldn't get anything going. I was wild and I was fighting myself. That was the worst thing I could have done," Ashby said. "I was putting guys to sleep out there, throwing ball one, ball two."

Notes: Henderson walked three times for Oakland, increasing his AL-leading total to 59. He also had his league-leading 35th stolen base. ... The last time Ashby had failed to pitch at least six innings was Aug. 9, 1997, at the Chicago Cubs, when he worked 4 1-3 innings. ... Oakland is 4-1 against San Diego in interleague games during the past two seasons. ... The Padres failed to tie a club record of 19 wins in a month. They ended June with an 18-9 record. ... Ashby had been trying to win his 50th game for the Padres. ... Taylor had 15 consecutive saves before blowing his save opportunity Tuesday. ... Joyner had not homered since May 5, when he hit a grand slam at Milwaukee. ... A's starter Jimmy Haynes allowed five runs on eight hits in 6 1-3 innings.

