A's Use Long Ball To Beat Angels

Jason Giambi, Miguel Tejada and Rickey Henderson hit solo homers Friday night as the Oakland Athletics continued their success against first-place teams with a 10-6 victory over the Anaheim Angels

After finishing their interleague schedule by taking two of three from the NL West-leading San Diego Padres, the Athletics beat the AL West-leading Angels for only the second time in their last 17 meetings with help from Matt Stairs' three RBIs.

Anaheim is 0-3 this month after setting a club record with 22 victories in June, but the Angels still leads Texas by 3 1/2 games.

Tom Candiotti (5-10) earned his first victory in eight starts since May 22. He allowed six runs and 10 hits in five-plus innings.

Candiotti was replaced by Buddy Groom with no outs in the sixth after giving up an infield single to Orlando Palmeiro and an RBI double to rookie Justin Baughman. One out later, Baughman scored on a throwing error by second baseman Bip Roberts, trimming Oakland's lead to 9-6.

Omar Olivares, who has lost consecutive starts for the first time since replacing the injured Jack McDowell in the starting rotation on May 1, fell behind 5-0 in the first inning.

After Stairs opened the scoring with a two-run double and Mike Blowers doubled home another run, Tejada circled the bases after lining a single to right that got past a charging Garret Anderson for a three-base error.

Stairs, who agreed to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday, increased Oakland's lead to 6-0 in the second with an RBI single.

The Angels responded in the bottom of the inning with a two-run single by Gary DiSarcina, but rookie Ben Grieve chased Olivares (5-4) in the fourth with a two-out RBI double that gave Oakland a 7-2 lead.

Olivares was charged with eight hits and seven runs over 3 2-3 innings, his shortest outing as a starter.

Giambi led off the fifth against Greg Cadaret with his 12th homer. Tejada, who ended a 2-for-21 drought with a three-run homer in Thursday's victory over the Padres, made it 9-4 one out later with his third homer of the season.

Henderson hit his eighth homer in the eighth off Shigetoshi Hasegawa.

Notes:

Anderson went 4-for-5 for the Angels.

When Candiotti retired Tim Salmon on a fly to center to end the first inning, it gave the knuckleballer 2,500 innings in the big leagues. He has pitched at least 200 innings in a season seven times since making his debut with Milwaukee in 1983.

Friday's game began a stretch that has the Angels playing 21 consecutive games against teams with losing records.

Henderson got his 37th steal of the season, increasing his career record total to 1,268. It was Oakland's 69th steal of the season, only two fewer than all last year.