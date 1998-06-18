Arrojo Logs No. 9 In Tampa Victory

It was a night the Arrojo brothers won't forget.

With his older brother watching him pitch as a major leaguer for the first time since defecting from Cuba, Rolando Arrojo got his ninth win Wednesday night as the Tampa Bay Devil Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1.



Arrojo (9-4) was making his first home start since his brother, Roberto, his mother, Uvendolina, and several other family members fled the communist island earlier this month. Arrojo had left the team last week to join them in Miami.



"I was very happy my brother was here ... I put everything into the game just to show him what I could do," Arrojo said through an interpreter. "It was a good experience for me. He knows a lot about baseball. He's been a coach (in Cuba) all his life."



Arrojo gave up seven hits, struck out four and walked two in eight innings. He became the fastest pitcher on an expansion team to reach nine wins. The right-hander got win No. 9 in Tampa Bay's 69th game. Chris Hammond won his ninth game in Florida's 74th game in 1993.



"I think he was probably more relaxed even though he never seems nervous on the mound," Devil Rays center fielder Quinton McCracken said. "Rolando has been exceptional for us and tonight was a typical Arrojo performance."



Roberto Hernandez pitched the ninth for his 14th save, and has not allowed an earned run in his last 17 appearances.



Like the rest of the AL, the Blue Jays have seen how tough Arrojo can be.



"He has two pitches, but he throws them from three or four different angles," Toronto first baseman Carlos Delgado said. "That makes it seem like six-or-eight pitches. He has a great understanding of what works for him and when to use it. That makes him nasty."



Bobby Smith and Mike DiFelice drove in runs in the sixth inning as Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep and won its fourth straight at home.



Toronto had earlier swept a three-game set from the Devil Rays from May 19-21 at the Skydome.



Juan Guzman (3-9), who beat Arrojo on May 21, allowed six hits in seven-plus innings.



"When you lose a few games, everybody wants to panic," Blue Jays manager Tim Johnson said. "We just ran into a real good performance by Arrojo. Guzman pitched great and Arrojo pitched great. They got a couple of little flare base hits and that's what killed us."



Smith's single scored McCracken, who opened the sixth with a triple. Smith scored on DiFelice's oppoite-field bloop double.



The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the second on Craig Grebeck's RBI groundout.

Notes



Toronto purchased the contract of pitcher Dave Stieb, the club's career leader in wins from Class AAA Syracuse. The 40-year-old, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 1993, is expected to join the Blue Jays on Thursday in Baltimore. He was 5-4 with a 2.73 ERA in nine starts at Syracuse. The Blue Jays made room for Stieb by placing catcher Kevin Brown on the disabled list retroactive to June 13 with back spasms.



Back spasms also sidelined Blue Jays outfielder Jose Canseco for the second consecutive game.



Tampa Bay left-hander Wilson Alvarez, who hasn't pitched since experiencing shoulder stiffness on May 20, might make a minor-league rehab appearance next week.



Tampa Bay right fielder Dave Martinez picked up Tampa Bay's 21st outfield assist, throwing out Fletcher at home in the second inning.



The Devil Rays are the only team not to have an outfield error.

