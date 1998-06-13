Arrojo Drops His Fourth Start

There aren't too many consolations for a rookie who just lost a game, but this one comes pretty close for Rolando Arrojo: At least his family was able to watch him.

In his first start since his mother and brother defected from Cuba, Arrojo tied a career-high with nine strikeouts. But he also allowed Reggie Jefferson's two-run homer in the first inning and lost for the second time in nine starts as Boston beat the Tampa Bay Devil Rays 5-1.

Arrojo, who defected while touring with the Cuban national team during a pre-Olympics tour in 1996, spoke to his mother after the game. It was the first time she was able to watch him pitch.

"I thought about my family before and after the game," he said through an interpreter. "But once I put my uniform on, I was ready to go."

Jefferson homered with nobody out in the first before Arrojo (8-4) settled down and allowed just four more hits in seven innings. He walked four and also committed a throwing error before he left trailing 2-1.

"It was remarkable what Arrojo did tonight," Devil Rays third baseman Wade Boggs said. "It was remarkable that he kept his concentration. My hat's off to him."

Troy O'Leary doubled in a run and scored as the Red Sox scored three in the eighth off Jim Mecir to secure the victory for Tim Wakefield (7-3). The knuckleballer allowed one run on nine hits and a walk while striking out three in 6 2-3 innings.

"Reggie put us on the board early," Boston manager Jimy Williams said. "It held up for a while, but a 2-1 game is a tough game."

An hour after Arrojo's last start, on Saturday, he learned that his mother and brother, along with his brother's wife and their two kids, had escaped during a 12-hour boat trip to the Florida Keys. Arrojo received permission to see his family and didn't rejoin the team until Thursday.

"You couldn't ask much more from him, considering what he's gone through this week," Tampa Bay manager Larry Rothschild said.

In the first-ever meeting between the two teams, O'Leary was 2-for-2 with two walks. It was his fifth consecutive game with two hits.

Darren Lewis walked to lead off the first and Jefferson followed with his sixth homer of the year. O'Leary doubled with two outs in the first, but Arrojo struck out John Valentin to end the inning.

The game started on time despite a steady rain most of the afternoon. In the fifth, with Boston racing the rain to make the game official, Kevin Stocker singled to lead off and, one out later, Randy Winn singled to move Stocker to third.

With two outs, Boggs lined a single to center to make it 2-1. But Wakefield struck out Fred McGriff looking to end the threat.

Boston made it 4-1 in the eighth when Jefferson singled off Mecir, pinch-runner Damo Buford stole second and scored on Nomar Garciaparra's double. O'Leary doubled to score Garciaparra and Valentin singled to score O'Leary and make it 5-1.

Notes: Wakefield allowed just one hit in his last outing, but lost 1-0 because of a balk. ... Boggs was loudly booed each time up even though he hasn't played for Boston since 1992. ... Mo Vaughn struck out four times, three of them looking.

