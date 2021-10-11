Apple Watch Series 7 orders are live: What you need to know

The Apple Watch Studio gives shoppers the opportunity to pick their desired case and band combination. Apple

The time has come: The Apple Watch Series 7 is available to order today, and will appear in stores Oct. 15. Apple's latest watch model, which starts at $399, boasts "a larger and more advanced display, enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminum case colors and watchOS 8."

The new swimproof (to 50 meters) and IP6X dust-resistant Apple Watch Series 7 has a smaller border than older models, which means more screen area for the OLED display: 20% more than the Apple Watch Series 6 and 50% more area than the Apple Watch Series 3. The always-on display is 70% brighter now when your wrist is down, with a 50% thicker front crystal than the Series 6. It charges 33% faster, too.

And, like the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 7 features a blood oxygen sensor and electrodes that can take an ECG on-demand and provide alerts when it detects an irregular heartbeat.

The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The new case finishes are in midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Also find new bands and watch faces from Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch Hermès.

Apple Watch Series 7, $399 and up

If the Apple Watch Series 7 is a little too pricey for you, consider one of the older models, which are still available: the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS

Best Buy

If just the basics will do, pick up the GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 3. It's water resistant to 30 meters, gives high and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm notifications, has an altimeter and more. It has an emergency SOS option to alert your emergency contacts if needed as well.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm), $199

Apple Watch SE GPS + cellular

Walmart

The water-resistant Apple Watch SE connects to cellular (requires activation and a monthly fee), meaning you can make calls, send texts, stream music and much more, even without your phone nearby. Its Retina display is 30% larger than the display on the Series 3. It also has fall detection (great for older adults) and many other additional features.

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular (42mm), $360

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS

Walmart

In addition to the features of the SE, the Series 6 comes in a ton of colors, plus a choice between an aluminum, stainless steel or titanium construction. It also comes with a built-in blood oxygen sensor for on-demand or background readings, and electrodes that can take an ECG at any time and warn of heartbeat irregularities. Its always-on display is brighter than that of the less-expensive Apple Watch 3.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS, $349 (reduced from $399)

