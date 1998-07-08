Apple Alive & Well

There have now been three profitable quarters in a row and no longer are skeptics wondering how much longer Apple will survive. At MacWorld Expo in New York, Jobs announced that the new 13 hundred dollar iMac, with its translucent, sleek design will be on store shelves as of August 15th...

"When we got to Apple a year ago, it was very clear within the first month that Apple was walking away from the consumer market. We immediately began a program to build the most kick ass consumer product we knew how to do and that's the iMac."

. The thirteen hundred dollar price will include a fast G3 processor, a 56K modem, networking capability and the same USB technology shipping on new Intel based PCs. That means a wide variety of USB peripherals will be available. And Jobs is repaying Microsoft for its investment and support of the Mac platform.... by touting Internet Explorer over Netscape as the browser of choice. And when the MacWorld crowd started to hiss...

"Hey, hey, hey. I use IE, and I like it."

Choice, he reminded them, is good.