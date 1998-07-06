<!--#WIREFRAME:339-334-->\n<HTML> <br\/><br\/><HEAD> <br\/><br\/><SCRIPT language="javascript"> <br\/><br\/><!-- <br\/><br\/>\/\/header<br\/><br\/>document.write("<BODY bgcolor=\u0027#ffffff\u0027; text=;#000000; link=#000099 alink=#cc0000 vlink=#660000 leftmargin=10><table cellpadding=0 cellspacing=0 border=0 width=600><tr><td rowspan=2 nowrap width=4 valign=top><\/td><td valign=top width=460 nowrap align=right>")<br\/><br\/>\/\/section header image<br\/><br\/>document.write("<br\/>")<br\/><br\/>document.write(\u0027<img src="\/template\/header_play.gif" align=top width="370" height="24" border="0" usemap="#header_play"> <map name="header_play"> <area shape=rect target="_parent" href="500.section" coords="255,3,363,20"> <\/map>\u0027)<br\/><br\/>document.write("<P><P>")<br\/><br\/>\/\/Quiz Answers<br\/><br\/>document.write("<TABLE ANSWERS
You got ' + parent.reset + ' out of 10 Right.

1. In which Lethal Weapon movie does Danny Glover find himself sitting on an explosive toilet?
Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[1] + ', is
CORRECT / INCORRECT
The correct answer is: Lethal Weapon 2 2. In which TWO of the National Lampoon's Vacation movies does Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) encounter Christie Brinkley as "the woman in the Ferrari?"
Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[2] + ', is
CORRECT / INCORRECT
The correct answer is: Vacation and Vegas Vacation
And if they ever DO send the Griswolds to the moon, we want credit for the idea (and a cut of the gross).

3. In which Alien movie does Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) find herself battling the precious one in a prison colony? Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[3] + ', is
CORRECT / INCORRECT
The correct answer is: Alien 3

4. In which Japan-set James Bond movie does 007 fight an air battle with SPECTRE in a mini-copter equipped with flame throwers and air-to-air missiles?
Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[4] + ', is CORRECT / INCORRECT
The correct answer is: You Only Live Twice
Sean Connery starred as Bond in the fifth of the series.

5. Which Halloween movie is the only one that has nothing to do with demonic killer Michael Myers?
Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[5] + ', is
CORRECT / INCORRECT
The correct answer is: Halloween III: Season Of The Witch In this installment, a Halloween mask manufacturer plans to kill millions of children with deadly masks. Hello? Will this not kill repeat business? Hello? 6. In which Terminator movie does Arnold Schwarzenegger utter the immortal line, "I'll be back?"
Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[6] + ', is
CORRECT / INCORRECT
The correct answer is: All of the above
Arnold has used that line on other occasions as well.

7. In which Indiana Jones movie does "Indy" (Harrison Ford) escape a stampeding tribe of rain forest natives, only to wind up in a plane with a snake in his lap?
Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[7] + ', is
CORRECT / INCORRECT
The correct answer is: Raiders Of The Lost Ark
If Indy ever DOES face off against Han, whose side will the Wookie take?

8. In which Star Trek movie does Spock (Leonard Nimoy) die?
Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[8] + ', is
CORRECT / INCORRECT
The correct answer is: Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan
Fear not, though: Good things happen in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.

9. In which Batman movie does Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) say, "So many people to kill. . .so little time?"
Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[9] + ', is
CORRECT / INCORRECT
The correct answer is: Batman And Robin
Don't feel bad if you missed this one. No one else went to see this movie either. 10. In which Rocky movie did The Italian Stallion (Sylvester Stalone) fight a superhuman Russian champ?
Your Answer: ' + parent.your_answer[10] + ', is
CORRECT / INCORRECT
The correct answer is: Rocky IV
By this point, it was the audiences who were crying "Uncle!"