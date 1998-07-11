CBSN
By CBSNews.com staff CBSNews.com staff CBS July 11, 1998, 5:44 PM

Another Snout To Feed

Denise, a female Malayan tapir, snuggles up to her new pal Berani, a male tapir at Sydney's Taronga Zoo.

Zookeepers hope that Denise, a recent arrival from the Philadelphia Zoo, will produce offspring with Berani as part of a conservation program for this endangered species.

Tapirs have flexible snouts similar to those of elephants. They use their snouts to grasp leaves and draw them to their mouths when they eat.

For more unusual animals, take a peek at CBS.com's Breeds Apart section.

Care to visit Denise's old stomping grounds? Plan a trip to Philly with our Getaway section.

Want to read up on endangered species? Look for a book at the site.

© 1998 CBS. All rights reserved.

Featured

Popular on CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News