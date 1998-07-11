Another Snout To Feed

<!--#WIREFRAME:339-334-->\n<FORM ACTION="http:\/\/barnesandnoble.bfast.com\/booklink\/click"> Denise, a female Malayan tapir, snuggles up to her new pal Berani, a male tapir at Sydney\u0027s Taronga Zoo.<br\/><br\/>Zookeepers hope that Denise, a recent arrival from the Philadelphia Zoo, will produce offspring with Berani as part of a conservation program for this endangered species. <br\/><br\/>Tapirs have flexible snouts similar to those of elephants. They use their snouts to grasp leaves and draw them to their mouths when they eat.<br\/><br\/><b><font color="#00800">For more unusual animals, take a peek at CBS.com\u0027s <a href="870.section"><b>Breeds Apart<\/a><\/b> section.<\/font><br\/><br\/><b><font color="#00800">Care to visit Denise\u0027s old stomping grounds? Plan a trip to Philly with our <a href="501.section"><b>Getaway<\/a><\/b> section.<\/b><\/font><br\/><br\/><\/b><\/font><b><font color="#00800">Want to read up on endangered species? Look for a book at the <INPUT TYPE="submit" VALUE="Barnes and Noble"><INPUT TYPE="hidden" NAME="sourceid" VALUE="15905" ><INPUT TYPE="hidden" NAME="is_search" VALUE="Y"><INPUT TYPE="hidden" NAME="match" VALUE="exact"><INPUT TYPE="hidden" NAME="options" VALUE="and"><INPUT TYPE="hidden" NAME="anotherlevel" VALUE="Y"><INPUT NAME="keyword" TYPE="hidden" VALUE="nature"> site. <\/b><\/font><br\/>