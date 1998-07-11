Another Snout To Feed

Zookeepers hope that Denise, a recent arrival from the Philadelphia Zoo, will produce offspring with Berani as part of a conservation program for this endangered species.

Tapirs have flexible snouts similar to those of elephants. They use their snouts to grasp leaves and draw them to their mouths when they eat.

