Another Alomar All-Star MVP

The Alomars need to get a bigger trophy case.

First Sandy, now Roberto. The All-Star game's MVP award is becoming the family's personal property.

"This is a special trophy for myself and for my family," Roberto said after going 3-for-4 with a home run Tuesday night in the American League's 13-8 win over the NL.

He singled in the first inning, popped out in the third, and walked to load the bases in the fourth. In the seventh, he connected off Trevor Hoffman with a 375-foot drive that put the AL ahead 9-6.

"I'm going to give it to my mom," Roberto said. "I think she's the one who deserves it. When we were young, she used to take us to the ballpark. Without her, we wouldn't be here."

Marie Alomar watched the game back home in Puerto Rico along with Sandy Sr., a major leaguer from 1964-78. Sandy Jr., whose trophy is sitting near a gift shop in Jacobs Field, wasn't sure their mom had the space for yet another award.

"She doesn't have a lot of room," he said. "There's a lot of trophies at my mom's house from Little League, from American Legion, from early in our minor league careers. She doesn't want them anymore."

Sandy, the older brother, was the star last year before the hometown fans in Cleveland, hitting a two-run homer off Shawn Estes to give the AL a 3-1 victory at Jacobs Field.

"It's real nice," Roberto said. "Last year, my grandmother died and Sandy won it. This year, I won it."

Sandy had felt he had begun to redeem the family name with the big game in the spotlight last summer.

"They're a very talented duo," said AL manager Mike Hargrove, Sandy's manager in Cleveland. "I don't think anything they do should surprise us."

The Alomar reputation had been spotless before Roberto spit on umpire John Hirschbeck during the final weekend of the 1996 season. It's an incident the pair don't like to talk about much anymore.

It hasn't gotten any easier for Roberto since then. Baltimore, the favorite in last year's AL playoffs, was eliminated by Cleveland, then spun to a 38-50 record in the first half of this season.

Baltimore owner Peter Angelos has threatened to trade away his stars if the Orioles, 26 games out of first and in fourth place, don't start to turn their season around.

"I don't think anybody on our team is happy with the way we're playing," Roberto Alomar said. "There's going to be some good times and some bad times. You have to take the good with the bad."

Sometimes, the pair let their minds wander ahead, wondering what it would be like to play together. Roberto is eligible for free agency after this season and there have been rumors the Indians might trade for him this year.

"Yes, it's a dream for m to play with Sandy on the same team," Roberto said. "But I don't know if it's going to happen. ... I'm real happy where I am right now."

Sandy wouldn't mind. Especially for his parents' sake. He knows what they went though when the Indians played the Orioles last October.

"They wouldn't have to root for two teams," he said. "Last year, they were going crazy."

