Ann Arbor coffee shop aims to change the face of disability, one cup at a time

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Bitty & Beau's Coffee is the first-of-its-kind in Michigan – 80% percent of its employees have developmental or cognitive disabilities.

Ben and Amy Wright opened the chain's first location nearly eight years ago in Wilmington, North Carolina.

"The inspiration behind Bitty & Beau's Coffee is our two youngest children, Bitty and Beau, who both have Down Syndrome," said co-founder Amy Wright. "And as a parent of kids with disabilities, one of the things that you become acutely aware of is the lack of opportunities for them as they get older. Eighty percent of people with disabilities are unemployed in our country, and we didn't want our kids growing up in a world like that.

"So, we set out seven and a half years ago to create a coffee shop where people with disabilities could be employed, and people could come in and see them working, and hopefully start to see them differently and maybe go back to their place of work and think about hiring someone with a disability as well."

Employees at the Ann Arbor location say their favorite part of the job is meeting customers.

For employee Lester Harrintton, the highlight of his day is making "new friends."

"I like running the cashier and talking to a lot of people," said Harrintton's brother, Ken.

"It's fun," said employee Mark Einhaus. "I just like to talk to them and see how their day is going."

Each shift has a supervisor who is there to help operations run smoothly.

"I basically kind of help out with everything going on," said shift supervisor Liz McNally. "If any of the workers need anything, usually I'm the go-to on shift, and I help make drinks and pretty much just make sure everything goes smoothly throughout the day."

A student at the University of Michigan, McNally said she loves how happy everyone who comes through the front door, whether it's an employee or a customer.

During our visit, first-time and regular customers came through the shop. They said it's a mission they want to support.

"My husband and I, we travel down to Charleston, (South Carolina) a lot, and that was actually one of their locations that aren't franchised," said customer Marie Pfeifer. "We started going there and noticed it made such a big impact in the community and loved supporting the mission, and the coffee was really great, too. When we realized that there was a franchise opportunity in Michigan, we were so excited to find out it was in Ann Arbor."

"(It's a) very positive mission," said customer Chris Miner who had discovered the café the day before. "I really support it. What they're doing is really good for the community and good for the kids in giving them responsibilities."

Bitty & Beau's Coffee has 24 locations across the country. Its Ann Arbor shop has 23 employees and 12 supervisors.

Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Ann Arbor is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The shop is located at 305 S. Main St.

For more information, visit the shop's website.