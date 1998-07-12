Angels Reclaim AL West Lead

After a one-day absence, the Anaheim Angels are back atop the AL West.

"That's great if the season ended this afternoon, but we've still got a long way to go," manager Terry Collins

said after the Angels' 8-5 victory over Seattle on Sunday, despite three home runs by the Mariners

"We need to put some things together. We played so well in June (22-6) and we know we're capable of doing that again. But we need to put those things together."

The Angels are off to a 2-7 start in July.

The Texas Rangers, who took over the division lead on Saturday, were 7-5 losers in Oakland on Sunday.

Dave Hollins' three-run homer was the big hit of the day.

Anaheim gave Jason Dickson (9-6) a 6-1 lead with a five-run second inning, capped by Hollins' 10th homer of the season. Gary DiSarcina had an RBI single and Darin Erstad a run-scoring double before Hollins' homer off Bill Swift (8-5).

DiSarcina had an RBI groundout in the eighth.

"We're going to have to earn it," Dickson said of the division race. "Texas isn't the kind of a team that's going to roll over and die."

Added DiSarcina: "It doesn't mean much when it's so close. We just don't want to fall too far behind. We want to hang around as long as possible and then make a charge and play great baseball. If we play like we did in June in September, then we'll be all right."

Troy Percival pitched the ninth for his 26th save.

Ken Griffey Jr., the AL's home-run leader with 37, went 2-for-3 with two walks and his 10th stolen base.

Jay Buhner, Dan Wilson and Joey Cora homered for the Mariners, giving them 144 in 92 games, tops in the majors. Of Seattle's 480 runs this season, 223 have come from home runs.

"They were solos," Collins said of the Mariners' homers Sunday. "If you can keep guys off base, you give yourself a chance. That's where I thought Jason did a good job."

Cecil Fielder had an RBI groundout in the first and Erstad singled home a run in the sixth for the Angels.

Edgar Martinez had a sacrifice fly in the first and Alex Rodriguez added a sacrifice fly in the third for the Mariners. Wilson hit his sixth homer in the fourth and Buhner added his fifth homer in the sixth. Cora hit his fourth homer in the seventh.

Dickson and Swift each went six innings. Dickson allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk, while Swift gave up seven runs on 10 hits and a walk.

"Early on, I was throwing hard, which is not me," Swift said. "The ball was straightening out."

The Angels said they never feel comfortable against the defending AL West champion Mariners.

"No amount of runs is enough facing those guys," Erstad said.

The Mariners are 14 games under .500 and 13 out of first place. Manager Lou Piniella said it's tough playing catchup.

"When you're behind, a split doesn't do very much for you," he said.

Notes

The Mariners played a man short. They allowed Russ Davis to return home to Birmingham, Ala., after Davis' wife gave birth to the couple's second child.

Buhner's homer was his first since June 13.

David Segui was back at first base for the Mariners after a one-game absence. He sprained his right wrist in a clubhouse fight with Randy Johnson before Friday night's game. He went 0-for-4.

The Mariners are 29-19 when they score five or more runs.

The Angels are 7-2, including 4-2 in the Kingdome, against Seattle this season.

Anaheim's Garret Anderson extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a fifth-inning double.