Angels Log Record June Win

Anaheim went 22-6 in June, the most victories by any Angels' team in any month in franchise history.

Garret Anderson also had a good June, capping it by hitting a three-run homer to highlight a four-run sixth inning in the Angels' 4-3 victory over San Francisco on Tuesday night.

"He's had a great month, which has coincided with us playing well," Anaheim manager Terry Collins said. "He's an important part of our lineup.

"When he's hitting behind Cecil Fielder and guys like that, he's got to be protective, so they will get some pitches. Garret's just hitting the ball well right now. If they give him something to hit, he can hammer it."

Anderson, celebrating his 26th birthday, got something to hit his third time up against Shawn Estes, who struck him out the first two times he batted. Estes, trying once again to get Anderson on a fastball down and away, instead threw it over the plate.

"I had seen all of his pitches, so there was nothing he could trick me with," Anderson said. "I don't think he wanted to leave it up there, though."

Chuck Finley (8-4) gave up three runs, seven hits and six walks in 6 1-3 innings. He also struck out six.

"I'm happy with the win, but I'm not happy with the way I'm pitching," said Finley, who won for the first time in four starts. "I walked too many guys and my mechanics are a bit out of whack. I don't feel comfortable right now. Something's not right."

Troy Percival pitched the ninth for his major league-leading 25th save in 28 chances. Barry Bonds drew a leadoff walk and quickly stole second, but was stranded there when Percival retired the next three batters.

"Troy, after he walked Bonds, made some good pitches. He (Percival) has had an absolutely great month," Collins said.

Estes (6-7) gave up four runs on nine hits in 7 1-3 innings. He walked one and struck out seven.

"He's got good stuff," Collins said. "We had some guys back back to the dugout talking to themselves."

San Francisco's Rich Aurilla, third on the team with 35 RBIs, left a total of 10 men stranded in the game, including fouling out to end the game with the tying run on second in the ninth.

"It was a tough night as far as breaks go for Richie," Giants manager Dusty Baker said. "He's been one of our best RBI guys."

After Anderson's 10th homer gave Anaheim a 4-1 pad, the Giants trimmed the lead to one run in the seventh on RBI singles by Charlie Hayes, which chased Finley, and Stan Javier, against Shigetoshi Hasegawa.

Estes scattered four singles through the first five innings, then the Angels finally got to him in the sixth.

Dave Hollins led off with a single, Jim Edmonds beat out an infield hit, then Tim Salmon followed wth an RBI double off the right-field fence. After Fielder grounded out, Anderson hit Estes' next pitch deep into the seats in right-center.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning when Darryl Hamilton led off with a triple and later scored on Bonds' groundout.

Finley, struggling with his control, pitched out of a couple of jams.

He struck out Aurilia to strand two runners in the third, got him on a fly to center for the third out with the bases loaded in the fifth, then got him to ground into a double play with two runners on in the seventh.

Notes: Anaheim pitcher Allen Watson, on the DL since May 24 with a strained left elbow, will have his return delayed by a freak accident. Watson cut his left wrist opening a bottle Monday at the beach and required six stitches to close the wound. Watson won't be able to throw for another week. It's not known yet when he'll be able to return to the club. ... Finley opened the season with four victories to build his consecutive wins streak to 14, but has gone 4-4 since then. His victory over the Giants was his first in four starts. ... Bonds, just named to his seventh straight All-Star Game, was hitless in his last 14 at-bats going into the game. He went 1-for-2 with three walks. ... The Giants were 3-1 against the Angels last year in the first season of interleague play, winning both games at Anaheim Stadium.

