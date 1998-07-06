Angelou Joins Ashford & Simpson

has the story on some artistic teamwork that is producing harmonious results. The Entertainment Report is a regular feature on CBS

Ashford & Simpson have been making music together for years. Their hits have included songs like, Reach Out And Touch Somebody's Hand, Solid, and I'm Every Woman. They have a new album out now, but this album is a little different. They're recording as a trio now.

Poet Maya Angelou has joined Ashford & Simpson in making music. The idea for this collaboration of music and poetry was an accident that happened when the three celebrated a Thanksgiving dinner together. Dr. Angelou recalls, "She sat down at the piano, he started to hum, and I started to speak, and we wrote a song."

Nick Ashford remembers the occasions with a bit of awe "I think neither of us knew how the spirit would descend on the room. It was just like we became like one person. It was beautiful," he remembers.

And it was that night of singing, playing and reciting that led to the release of their new album. Valerie Simpson says, "It just grew and grew, and we were having so much fun that before long we had an album."

This album is filled with love songs, and according to Dr. Angelou there's a message in every recording. "In our music and our lyrics we try to reintroduce the idea of romance," says Angelou.

Ashford & Simpson describe recording with Angelou as magical, and say working with her definitely has its benefits. "Besides being fun, I think one of the good points about it is we don't have to work as hard," says Ashford.

Angelou and Ashford & Simpson are currently on tour with the JVC Jazz Festival, so they may be heading to a city near you. They say they plan to continue recording together, mixing their own blend of music and poetry.

