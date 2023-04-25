Andrew Lindenauer Andrew Lindenauer

A 37-year CBS veteran, Andrew Lindenauer is the senior vice president of operations for CBS Stations. He has held this position since June 2016.

In his current role, Lindenauer leads group-wide initiatives as well as managing product deployments, training, and support across the group's digital properties.

Lindenauer's career at CBS spanned multiple divisions, including CBS News, WCBS-TV, CBS Interactive, CBS Radio, where he led the development of the divisions first unified web platform and oversaw content strategy across the group's news, sports and music digital properties, and CBS Local.

At CBS Local, the division responsible for managing the digital initiatives of both CBS Radio and the CBS Television Stations group, Lindenauer oversaw the development and programming of the group's local news portals.

Lindenauer earned his bachelor's degree from Ithaca College and master's degree from Long Island University.