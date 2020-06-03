Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo gives update on coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Wednesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and protests over George Floyd's death. He is speaking after New York City spent its second night under curfew.

Police blocked traffic below 96th Street in Manhattan for Tuesday's 8 p.m. curfew - an effort to curb looting and violence that has broken out at nightfall.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests Date : Wednesday, June 3, 2020

: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Time : 11:30 a.m.

: 11:30 a.m. Location : New York

: New York Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The NYPD said approximately 200 people were arrested overnight, compared to about 700 the night before, CBS New York reports. Some looting was again reported.

Cuomo said Tuesday that people protesting the death of George Floyd have "by and large" been peaceful, and stressed that looters are a separate group.

"What's happening in this environment ... all these issues are getting blurred," Cuomo said at his daily press briefing. "COVID-19 is one issue, the outrage over Mr. Floyd is another issue, looters are another issue."