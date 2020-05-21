Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update Thursday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said Wednesday that the majority of new COVID-19 cases are coming from low-income communities and communities of color.

"That's where the cases are still coming from, that's where the virus is still spreading," he said.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

"You look all across the country, it's lower-income communities, predominantly minority, where we're still seeing an increase in the numbers. We looked at that in New York City, we did a very extensive research project, and it is true," he said. "You can look at where the cases are coming, look at the testing data by geographic area, by ZIP code and find out where the cases are coming from."

Cuomo said testing has shown that about 27% of New York City's lower-income communities tested positive for the coronavirus, while the general population is about 19%. The Bronx had the highest percentage of positive tests at 34%.

Contributing: Audrey McNamara