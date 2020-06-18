Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds his daily coronavirus briefing

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday. He said Wednesday the federal government is making a "historic mistake" in advising some states to reopen despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

He said President Trump's claim that cases have increased because the nation's testing has ramped up is false. "That is just not true. As a matter of fact, as a matter of mathematics, as a matter of data, that is just not a true statement," Cuomo said.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update Date : Thursday, June 18, 2020

: Thursday, June 18, 2020 Time : TBA

: TBA Location : New York

: New York Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

He also reported that New York again has the state's lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since March 20. As of Wednesday, 1,400 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19.