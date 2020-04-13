Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo is speaking after New York endured its deadliest week yet since becoming the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials announced Sunday that the state's daily death toll had topped 700 for the sixth straight day. However, the total number of hospitalizations related to the virus decreased again, Cuomo said.

The numbers suggest the apex of cases is more of a plateau, and efforts to "flatten the curve" appear to be working.

"You're not seeing a great decline in the numbers, but you're seeing a flattening," Cuomo said. "It has been flattening at a terribly high level."

Cuomo issued an executive order requiring employers provide essential workers with a cloth or surgical mask to their employees when they interact with the public, free of charge.

Cuomo said the state wants to reopen "as soon as possible" but to "be smart" about it.

"What a smart means is a coordinated approach, a regional approach, and a safe approach. Nobody wants to pick between a public health strategy and an economic strategy. And as governor of this state, I'm not going to pick one over the other," Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Cuomo, remained at odds over the mayor's plan to keep city schools closed through the rest of the academic year,. Cuomo said it is too early to make that call.