Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Tuesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo said Monday there are signs the hard-hit state is reaching the apex as the number of people who died from coronavirus has remained flat for the second day in a row.

New hospitalizations are also down, as well as ICU admissions, he said.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Albany, New York

To keep the current trend going, Cuomo said schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed until April 29 extending his original order.