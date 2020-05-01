Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. He announced Thursday that the city's subways will shut down during overnight hours starting next Wednesday, in order to clean the public transit system on a daily basis.

He said the missing train service will be supplemented by alternative transportation in the form of buses and for-hire vehicles that will be provided at no cost to essential workers.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Friday, May 1, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: Albany, New York

He also detailed the state's plan to trace all coronavirus cases. He said the system aims to trace the whereabouts of everyone who tests positive for the virus, then notify anyone they came in contact with while infected.

According to the governor, 4,681 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. "That is an overwhelming scale to an operation that has never existed before," he said.