An Explosive Situation

The July 4th weekend is the number one time for fireworks, both public displays and displays people set off on their own.But some places that usually allow private fireworks won't allow them this year. That includes the entire state of Florida.

The reason: fires.

There have been many wildfires all over Florida this summer, because it's been so dry there. When it does rain, lightning sometimes starts new fires.

Fireworks could easily start more trees and brush burning. So the best bet for fireworks this weekend is to watch the pros do it.

