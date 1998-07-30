Alou Hits Another HR, 'Stros Win

There's something about facing his former teammates that gets Moises Alou going. But lately, it hasn't mattered who he's faced.

Alou hit his fourth homer in as many games and Craig Biggio and Derek Bell had three hits apiece to lead the Houston Astros to a 10-6 victory over the Florida Marlins on Wednesday night.

The Astros, beating the Marlins for the fifth time in as many meetings this season, sent Florida to its 14th loss in 16 games.

"I'm feeling a little stronger and I think I've got my swing down," Alou said. "I haven't been hitting home runs consecutively like this since 1993 and 1994. It's a good feeling to be able to drive the ball and have it go out."

Since he was traded to the Astros prior to this season, Alou is hitting .625 against the Marlins. In the past 13 games, Alou is hitting .320 with six homers and 15 RBI.

"I've been lifting a lot of weights," Alou said. "I feel a lot stronger this year than I did last year. Last year I didn't hit them out of the park to the opposite field like I am here."

Bell drove in two runs and Biggio one in Houston's 14-hit attack.

The Astros overcame a four-RBI performance by Derrek Lee, who had a three-run double and solo homer to extend his hit streak to a career-high nine games.

"He's swinging the bat well," Marlins manager Jim Leyland said. "He looks good, real good. He's playing with more confidence."

Lee said that confidence is helping him with the streak.

"I'm feeling pretty good at the plate, very relaxed," Lee said. "I've got more experience, more at bats, I'm getting more comfortable and tat comes with playing more."

The Astros greeted Andy Larkin (2-6) with five consecutive hits to start the first inning. Biggio and Bill Spiers had singles, Bell singled home Biggio and Jeff Bagwell hit an RBI double prior to Alou's homer, his 28th of the season.

"That's one outstanding offensive team in my opinion," Leyland said. "I think they overmatch us right now. That's not a slight against us. We are a young team and they are a veteran team playing very well."

Pete Schourek (7-6) also had a slow start. A double by John Cangelosi and singles by Edgar Renteria and John Wehner produced one run, and the Marlins tied the game 5-5 in the third on a three-run double by Lee and an RBI single by Todd Zeile.

Houston took the lead for good in the bottom of the third on RBI singles by Biggio and Bill Spiers and a sacrifice fly by Bell.

Bell added an RBI single in the fifth and Biggio had an RBI groundout in the seventh.

Schourek allowed eight hits and six runs over six innings. He struck out five. Scott Elarton worked the final three innings for his first major league save.

"Two weeks ago, I felt fortunate to be here," Elarton said. "Now, I just want to help the club. When I came up I wanted to make a statement that I belonged here."

Notes:

Biggio extended his hitting streak to a season high 10 games. His previous high this season was nine games.

Lee is hitting .500 in his nine-game streak.

Larkin's only other start against the Astros was his major league debut on Sept. 29, 1996. He allowed three hits and one run over five innings but did not get the decision.