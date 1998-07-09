All in One Graphics Pack From Corel

"You can use it at the home, if you've got a small office to do any number of things. Like if you want to create a menu or if you want to create a banner, for doing web graphics at home if you're getting into that."
Corel's Sarah Bowden. Graphics Pack II lets you do everything from letterhead to presentations...working with your own images or a great collection included in the box...
"The main product is Corel Xara 1.5 which is mainly web graphics. We've also thrown in Corel PhotoPaint 7 +, Corel Presentations 8 which will allow you to create presentations. Corel Flow 3 for charts and diagrams. Corel Print House, which allows you to do different types of graphics projects such as banners, greeting cards. Corel Gallery Magic 200 thousand which is a library which has thousands and thousands of pieces of clip art, fonts, photos."
And there's even more in the package now selling with a thirty dollar rebate for under a hundred dollars. You can find more information on the web at corel.com