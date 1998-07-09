All in One Graphics Pack From Corel

An all in one package for computer graphics. I'm Fred Fishkin with Bootcamp, a report on computers and technology. Professional graphics packages can be pretty pricey. Three, four or even five hundred dollars. Paying for them can be difficult...and so can learning how to use them. Corel, one of the leading names in computer graphics, is making things easier and more affordable for the rest of us with Corel Graphics Pack II.

"You can use it at the home, if you've got a small office to do any number of things. Like if you want to create a menu or if you want to create a banner, for doing web graphics at home if you're getting into that."

Corel's Sarah Bowden. Graphics Pack II lets you do everything from letterhead to presentations...working with your own images or a great collection included in the box...

"The main product is Corel Xara 1.5 which is mainly web graphics. We've also thrown in Corel PhotoPaint 7 +, Corel Presentations 8 which will allow you to create presentations. Corel Flow 3 for charts and diagrams. Corel Print House, which allows you to do different types of graphics projects such as banners, greeting cards. Corel Gallery Magic 200 thousand which is a library which has thousands and thousands of pieces of clip art, fonts, photos."

And there's even more in the package now selling with a thirty dollar rebate for under a hundred dollars. You can find more information on the web at corel.com