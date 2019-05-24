ACLU and Planned Parenthood file lawsuit against Alabama's near-total abortion ban

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit Friday morning to challenge Alabama's near-total abortion ban, which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey last week. The law has not yet gone into effect.

The legislation — House Bill 314, the "Human Life Protection Act" — bans all abortions in the state except when "abortion is necessary in order to prevent a serious health risk" to the woman, according to the bill's text. It criminalizes the procedure, reclassifying abortion as a Class A felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison for doctors who perform an abortion.

The legislation makes no exceptions for victims or rape or incest.

BREAKING: We just filed our lawsuit to stop Alabama's abortion ban from ever going into effect. pic.twitter.com/o3j25NsaHM — ACLU (@ACLU) May 24, 2019

BREAKING: along with our partners at @ACLUAlabama, we just filed a lawsuit, challenging Alabama's outright abortion ban. We meant it when we said we'd see you in court, @GovernorKayIvey. #alpolitics #hb314 #stopthebans — Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates (@PPSE_Advocates) May 24, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.