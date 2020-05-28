Rev. Al Sharpton holds a prayer vigil for George Floyd

Reverend Al Sharpton held a prayer vigil on Thursday at the site where George Floyd, a black man who died after being detained by police, was arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Sharpton, a civil rights leader and Baptist minister, has spoken on the topic of police violence against African-Americans before – notably in the death of Eric Garner, who was choked to death by an NYPD officer in 2014.

Following Floyd's death, Sharpton said he held a private conversation with Floyd's family and Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, CBS Minnesota reports. The call, he said on Twitter, was initiated by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Floyd's family.

"I feel the pain and hurt from George's family and my whole heart goes out to them," said Carr. "As I was talking to them, I relived what happened to Eric and tears overwhelmed me."

The now-infamous video of Floyd's arrest shows Officer Derek Chauvin using his knee to pin him by his neck as he pleaded for help. Floyd repeatedly said "I can't breathe," the same phrase said by Garner before he died after being held in a chokehold.

"I can't breathe" became a national rallying cry against police brutality following Garner's death.