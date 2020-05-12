Ahmaud Arbery was shot three times, twice in the chest, autopsy shows

The autopsy report for Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old who was fatally shot in a Georgia neighborhood, showed that he was shot three times, twice in the chest and once in the hand. The report also concluded Arbery did not have drugs or alcohol in his system, according to a copy of the report obtained by CBS News.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, were charged with Arbery's murder 74 days after they chased, shot and killed him on February 23. The McMichaels told police they thought Arbery was a burglary suspect.

Arbery's family said he was out for a routine jog that day. Video taken minutes before Arbery was killed shows him looking inside an open house under construction. The owner, Larry English, said he's "shocked and deeply saddened by these events."

June could be the earliest a grand jury hears this case.

In Brunswick, protesters demanded the first two prosecutors who handled the shooting death of Arbery be fired. Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr announced he's requesting an investigation into the handling of the case.

"Unfortunately, many questions and concerns have arisen regarding, among other things, the communications between and actions taken by the District Attorneys of the Brunswick and Waycross Circuits," Carr said in a statement Tuesday. "As a result, we have requested the GBI to review in order to determine whether the process was undermined in any way."