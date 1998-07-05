After Rain Delay, M's Lose Big

Texas manager Johnny Oates was willing to wait all night to end a six-game losing streak. He almost had to.

"You've got a sellout crowd, it's a holiday and you've got a lead," Oates said after the Rangers beat Seattle 9-2 in a game that was delayed by rain for 3 ½ hours and finally completed at 1:44 a.m. CDT Sunday.

"If the field is playable, of course you want to play the game."

Aaron Sele became the AL's first 12-game winner, pitching six shutout innings. Sele (12-5) allowed five hits and three walks. The right-hander had three strikeouts.

"You never know how your pitcher is going to come back after a long delay, but Aaron responded well," Oates said. "He got tired there at the end, but I don't think he overextended himself."

Seattle manager Lou Piniella was upset the game was not postponed.

"I thought the umpires were more than generous in their wait," Piniella said. "We waited long enough."

Juan Gonzalez drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to extend his major league-leading RBI total to 97. He had gone six straight games without an RBI, matching his longest drought of the year.

Seattle star Ken Griffey Jr., the AL homer leader with 35, was 1-for-2 with a walk before being lifted for a pinch-runner in the sixth.

Texas catcher Ivan Rodriguez tied his career high with four hits and drove in four runs, three on a first-inning double off Jamie Moyer (5-7).

Heavy rain began falling after the bottom of the first at 7:58 p.m., and the game, which took 6 hours, 9 minutes to complete, did not resume until 11:31 p.m. The AL curfew of 1 a.m. was waived because Seattle is making its last trip of the year to Texas.

Texas opponents scored first in each game of the losing streak, and the Rangers were outscored 11-0 in the first innings of their previous seven games.

"We talked before the game about getting some strong starting pitching and getting the bats going early," Oates said. "It was a very nice win for us."

Bob Wells replaced Moyer after the delay, and Texas capitalized on Russ Davis' second of three errors in a three-run second to extend its lead to 6-0. Davis has five errors in the last two games.

Wells hit Fernando Tatis with a pitch leading off the inning, and Davis threw wildly to second on Tom Goodwin's bunt to put runners at second and third. Mark McLemore had a two-run single, advanced to second on a groundout, and scored on Will Clark's single. Clark also had two doubles.

The Rangers made it 9-0 in the fourth on Davis' fielding error, Gonzalez's sacrifice fly, and Rodriguez's RBI single.

Seattle scored a run in the seventh on Joey Cora's groundout, and made it 9-2 in the eighth on Edgar Martinez's 15th home run.

Notes: Sturday marked the 13th anniversary of the New York Mets' 16-13 victory over Atlanta, a 19-inning affair that lasted 6 hours, 10 minutes and ended at 3:55 a.m. ... The rain delay was the longest since the Rangers began keeping the record in 1985. The previous longest was 2 hours, 48 minutes on May 10, 1994. ... The Rangers decided to shoot off the planned postgame fireworks display at 10:40 p.m. rather than wait until after the game because they did not want to disturb neighborhood residents in the early morning hours. ... Rangers left fielder Rusty Greer is expected to be sidelined until next weekend because of muscle tightness in his left side. Greer has missed the last four games. ... Goodwin's fourth-inning double was his first extra-base hit in 45 games.

