Adapting To The Heat, Texas-Style

What do you do when someone dares you to demonstrate? Spurred on by the challenge, Carl Strong of Montgomery, Texas, floats his own boat in the water of Lake Conroe, north of Houston. The high temperatures throughout the South has proven deadly in Texas, where at least 25 people have died from heat-related illnesses.

