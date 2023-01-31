Activists demand justice after shooting death of double amputee by Huntington Park police

Family of double amputee call for justice after fatal police shooting Family of double amputee call for justice after fatal police shooting 02:45

Activists outraged at the shooting death of a 36-year-old double amputee demanded justice and accountability Monday during a news conference.

The Coalition for Community Control Over the Police and the family of Anthony Lowe Jr. held the conference to bring awareness to Lowe's death.

"He was loved," Ellakenyada Gorum, a cousin said as she sobbed. "And it's sad how these police are getting away with killing our African American people. Just getting away with it. He was in a wheelchair. What more could he do? What more could he do?"

Lowe's mother also spoke at the event, which was held outside the Huntington Park Police Department.

"They murdered my son, in a wheelchair with no legs," said mother Dorothy Lowe. "They do need to do something about it."

A spokesperson for the family said Lowe was in a wheelchair with both legs amputated at the knees. He was undergoing a mental health crisis when he was shot to death by Huntington Park police Thursday, the spokesperson added.

Police said they got a call that a man was stabbed by another man in a wheelchair. Officers said when they arrived on the scene they found Lowe with a 12-inch butcher knife. In a statement, the department claimed they tried to taser Lowe twice but to no avail. Huntington Park police said that Lowe continued to threaten officers with the knife, prompting the fatal shooting.

Lowe's family said he could not have been a threat because he was in a wheelchair, and they need more answers from law enforcement.

"You guys knew your lives wasn't in danger," said Gorum. "He's running on his limbs how cold-hearted could they be?"

Gorum also said the family has heard very little from the department or the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department which is assisting in the investigation.

"We want justice for our whole family," said sister Yatoya Toy.

It is unclear if there is any bodycam or dashcam video of the shooting, however, a nearby business has given authorities security footage of the shooting.

At this time, law enforcement has not shared the video.