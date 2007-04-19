Abortion Becomes A Campaign Issue

istake on the top news of the day and the best of the Internet.

How important was the Supreme Court's abortion decision Wednesday? Important enough to bump coverage of the Virginia Tech rampage from the lead spot in most of the nation's top newspapers.

The court's 5-4 ruling, which upholds a federal ban on a procedure critics call partial birth abortion, dramatically changes the parameters of the abortion debate, the papers agreed, and immediately injects the issue into the presidential campaign.

The New York Times said the decision would "escalate the drive for new abortion restrictions in state legislatures and push the issue of abortion rights — and the Supreme Court — squarely into the 2008 presidential election."

The Washington Post said that while the law bans a procedure "used in a limited number of midterm abortions," the court's decision "will probably have an immediate effect on U.S. politics and lawmaking."

USA Today said the ruling, which swung on the vote of Justice Samuel Alito, the latest addition to the high court, "made plain how a single change in a justice can affect the law of the land."

And with the court's two oldest justices – Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 74, and John Paul Stevens, who turns 87 on Friday – among the court's strongest backers of abortion rights, the Los Angeles Times points out that the next president may be in a position to sway the court's direction on abortion even further.

The Great BlackBerry Blackout Of 2007

Are some Americans getting just a bit too tied to their electronic support

systems?

That question comes to mind after an unidentified technical snafu left more than 5 million BlackBerry users across the U.S. without access to their wireless e-mail Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The New York Times says the outage was "grueling" for many, revealing "just how professionally and emotionally dependent so many people had become on their pocket-size electronic lifelines."

The Times describes users "freaking out" and suffering feelings of isolation when their BlackBerrys went dark. Other symptoms of BlackBerry deprivation include "a strong temptation to lash out at company I.T. workers, and severe longing, not unlike drug withdrawal."

One woman said she had "quit smoking 28 years ago, and that was easier than being without my BlackBerry."

A NOTE TO READERS: The Skinny is now available via e-mail. Click here and follow the directions to register to receive it in your inbox each weekday morning.

