AAPI Montclair's "Love Your Lunch" campaign encourages students to take pride in cultural food traditions

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- This May, CBS2 is celebrating Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by highlighting stories about cultural heritage and issues facing our local communities.

Food shaming is no laughing matter; many Asian-American students get teased about their traditional foods, but now a local group hopes to change that.

Roslyne Shiao, a member of AAPI Montclair, joined CBS2's Cindy Hsu via Zoom with her 11-year-old son, Calvin, who's part of the "Love Your Lunch" campaign.

Watch the full interview in the video player above, and for more information about the campaign, visit aapimontclair.org/love-your-lunch.