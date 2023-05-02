Watch CBS News
Local News

AAPI Montclair's "Love Your Lunch" campaign encourages students to take pride in cultural food traditions

By Cindy Hsu

/ CBS New York

AAPI Montclair wants to combat food shaming with "Love Your Lunch"
AAPI Montclair wants to combat food shaming with "Love Your Lunch" 04:35

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- This May, CBS2 is celebrating Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by highlighting stories about cultural heritage and issues facing our local communities.

Food shaming is no laughing matter; many Asian-American students get teased about their traditional foods, but now a local group hopes to change that.

Roslyne Shiao, a member of AAPI Montclair, joined CBS2's Cindy Hsu via Zoom with her 11-year-old son, Calvin, who's part of the "Love Your Lunch" campaign.

Watch the full interview in the video player above, and for more information about the campaign, visit aapimontclair.org/love-your-lunch.

Cindy Hsu
cindy-hsu.png

Cindy Hsu is an Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter who has been at CBS2 News since 1993. Her passion is sharing stories about children, seniors, education, adoption, animals and mental health awareness.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 4:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.