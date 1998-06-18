A Trip To The Dinosaur Doc

There's a doctor of paleontology, which means a fossil expert, who loves to show his dinosaur bones to kids. His name is Paul Sereno.He and his team dug up 50,000 pounds of fossils in Africa, then took them to Chicago. Most are still in plaster casts that keep them from breaking. Dr. Sereno thinks he's found at least six different kinds of dinosaurs that have never been seen before!

"I didn't know there were species we did not know about," one boy said.

Dr. Sereno says dinosaurs come in all shapes and sizes

"The skull was six feet long," he said referring to one of his discoveries. "The tail alone was 30-feet long."

From 'In The News' with CBS News Correspondent Dan Raviv. ©1998, CBS Worldwide Inc., All Rights Reserved