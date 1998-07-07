A Trip Down Memory Lane

In Virginia, you can visit a place where it always looks like the 1700s.It's "Colonial Williamsburg." Colonial means the time when the first 13 states were still 'colonies' of Great Britain.

Here kids can play games they might have played then.

Back then, you couldn't buy cars, cameras, or computers. But you could buy slaves. Just imagine: PeopleÂ—men, women, and childrenÂ—were bought and sold, and forced to work for their owners.

It was on July 4, 1776 that the Declaration of Independence began our freedom from Great Britain.

But freedom for slaves didn't come for almost 90 more years.

