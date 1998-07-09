A Tax Break For Investors

Taxes will take less of a bite from investors under a bill the Senate sent to President Clinton on Thursday for his approval.

If Mr. Clinton signs the measure as expected, the holding period for capital gains will be restored to 12 months from the current 18 months, meaning that many investors will pay taxes at the much-more favorable capital gains rate of 20 percent rather than at their regular marginal rate of up to 39.6 percent.

Republican congressional leaders have not given up on cutting the capital gains tax rate further, perhaps in half. They also want to simplify other aspects of the capital gains tax by taxing all investments at the same rate. Currently, sales of collectibles and real estate are taxed at higher rates.

Capital gains taxes are paid on profits made on investments in stocks, bonds, real estate and collectibles. Capital gains on most home sales are never taxed and most pension funds are exempt from paying taxes on their capital gains.

The reduction in the capital gains holding period was included in a bill to reform the Internal Revenue Service by giving taxpayers more rights in disputes with the federal tax collector. The bill, the product of highly charged public hearings detailing IRS abuses, passed the Senate 96-2 on Thursday after sailing through the House by a vote of 402-8 two weeks ago.

The Clinton administration had fought to increase the holding period for capital gains to 18 months during last year's balanced budget deal. Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin argued that a longer holding period was needed to encourage long-term investing rather than short-term speculation. But the administration concluded that the IRS reform bill was too popular, especially in a congressional election year, to risk a veto over the capital gains measure.

The IRS reform bill would shift the burden of proof from the taxpayer to the IRS in many tax court cases, and make it easier for someone winning a tax case to have their costs reimbursed by the government. It also would forbid the IRS from forcing people to pay interest and some penalties if the agency did not notify them of the problem within 18 months of filing their return.

A nine-member board - including six private citizens - would oversee the operations of the 102,000-employee agency. Workers could be fired for hiding mistakes, and the power and number of the IRS's taxpayer advocates would be expanded.

Supporters said the measure would help mold an agency that taxpayers would find more accessible and less intimidating.

Yet, experts said the changes in taxpayers' rights would affect relatively few people. Of the 212 million personal and business returns filed annually, only about 4 million to 5 million end up in dispute with the IRS, said Phil Brand, the agency's former chief compliance officer.

Criticism came from a few Democrats, who focused not on the bill's primary thrust but on individual provisions. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., predcted that giving the IRS the burden of proof could produce more intrusive audits. "Be warned," he said.

To pay for its $12.9 billion over the next decade, the bill allows more wealthy Americans to convert their existing individual retirement accounts to a Roth IRA. Those converting have to pay taxes owed on their earnings now, but avoid taxes on earnings and withdrawals later.

Critics of the bill say the IRA conversion is a gimmick that will cost the Treasury billions of dollars in the years just outside of the congressional budget window at the same time that the government will be burdened with the retirement of millions of baby-boomers.

Written by Rex Nutting