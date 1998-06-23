A Sight To Behold

A close-up of the model of Caudipteryx, an animal with features of a theropod dinosaur but with feathers over its body, is shown at a Washington news conference. Fossils of the creature were found in China's Liaoning Province.

According to an international team of scientists, such fossils present the strongest evidence yet that birds evolved from dinosaurs. The fossils go on display at the National Geograhic Society's Explorers Hall starting Tuesday in Washington.

