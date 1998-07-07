A Presidential Journey To China

President Clinton saw sights like the Great Wall during the trip he just took to China. But the most important thing he did was talk. He talked to China's president and many others about the importance of 'human rights'Â—rights every person should have.the president said.

In China, people don't choose their leaders, and they can be punished for criticizing the government. So it's amazing that when Mr. Clinton was criticizing China's government, it was put on television for the whole country to see. The question is whether all that talk will change anything in China.

