A New Era Of Wild Weather?

In Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Tuesday, old streets become new streams, reports. Dive teams here were sent out on two missions -- to rescue the living and search for the dead.

At least two people were killed -- six more are still missing -- as cars and trucks were swept away by fast moving flood waters that took out bridges and damaged buildings.

Four inches of rain fell in one hour, leaving little time to prepare and nowhere to run.

There was even flash flooding in fire ravaged North Florida. Tallahasse measured more rain in two hours Monday than had fallen in the past four months.

In neighboring Georgia, however, corn fields remain bone dry. The federal government Tuesday declared 155 of Georgia's 159 counties agriculture disaster areas.

Forecasters call this meteorological feast or famine part of a new and volatile 30-year weather pattern

"There's some evidence to think that we may have turned the corner in about 1995 and moving into a period where the weather's just gonna be more dramatic," says meteorologist Brian Norcross. "It's going to change more radically. We're going to see more flooding, more heat, more cold and probably more hurricanes."

