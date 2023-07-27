A Look Back: "Our Block" goes to Lyman Place in the South Bronx A Look Back: "Our Block" goes to Lyman Place in the South Bronx 12:59

NEW YORK - In the next installment in our "Our Block" series, Vic Miles takes us on a trip back in time to visit Lyman Place, a block in the Morrisania section of the South Bronx that was undergoing a transformation in the 1980s - from urban decay in the 1970s, to a vibrant neighborhood.

We learn the story of Ms. Hetty Fox – a remarkable woman who renovated one-family and two-family homes, hosted afterschool programs for kids, and even built a community center with one of those homes she renovated. In 1977, Fox started "Play Street," which attracted over 100 kids daily, who could not afford summer camp. She also planted 21 trees on her block to resurrect the area.

Fox carried on her work in revitalizing Lyman Place until she passed away in 2019. Today, the community still honors her legacy and that transformation is complete.

Shosh Bedrosian, our Bronx community reporter, went back to Lyman Place to speak with current residents about the life and legacy of Ms. Fox.

In June, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and other community members held a ceremony co-naming Lyman Place -"Hetty Fox Lane."

You can watch "A Look Back: 'Our Block' - South Bronx" in the video player above.