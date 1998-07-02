A lie detector for your PC. I'm Fred Fishkin with Bootcamp, a report on computers and technology. Wouldn't it be great if your computer could tell you when people are lying? Maybe and maybe not. But an Israeli company called Makh-Shevet has released a program called Truster that detects vocal stress and tells you on screen in real time whether someone is being truthful, isn't sure or is lying. It is being distributed by Valencia Entertainment where Dean Mauro says....

"When we lie or deviate from the truth, what

happens is blood drops from the vocal chords due to stress."

It is best used, says Mauro, over the telephone, unknown to the person being tested...

"Applications for it for personal use is anytime you're on the phone dealing with personal business, i.e. you're on the phone with your auto mechanic, you're on the phone with a home improvement contractor, even a plumber."

. Truster told us Mauro and colleague David Adair were telling the truth. Adair recommends that it not be used on husbands, wives or business partners...

"But the reason I'm saying that is that the thing works. And it comes to an old cliche' that drives this home with a vengeance, can you handle the truth?"

. The claim is that Truster is at least 85 percent accurate. We had some mixed results in testing. But it is interesting. The software sells for 150 dollars. You can get more information at trusterusa.com.