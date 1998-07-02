A Lesson From Professor Clinton

To hear President Clinton's assistants and spin-masters tell it, there has not been such a stirring pronouncement on human rights since the Sermon on the Mount.

Single-handedly, they say, President Clinton has changed Chinese society.

This is what most people quietly refer to asIt's a shame they're saying such things, because the President's performance speaks better for itself -- thanspeak for it.

It's important for us to bear in mind the esteem in which President Clinton is held in China. He is seen as a young man -- unlike most Chinese leaders -- full of energy but also full of compassion. American comics on late-night television may joke about President Clinton's tendency to "feel our pain" but the Chinese think it's pretty terrific.

This is one reason American presidents like to travel abroad, especially when there's trouble in Washington. They get away from their troubles, and they get great pictures, surrounded by throngs of adoring people. But one set of pictures -- the President knew, going in -- would be trouble.

The Chinese wanted to receive Clinton in Tiananmen Square. Many Americans, and not only those in the Republican Party, were highly critical of this move -- really a carefully staged Chinese photo-op. His critics called it sacrilege. No American who believes in the cause of liberty, they said, should stand and be welcomed by the Chinese dictators on the square where the Chinese movement for freedom and democracy was crushed by the self-same dictators.

President Clinton gave the Chinese their photo-op. But he followed up with a series of remarks, both in press conferences and in speeches, that speak eloquently to the American commitment to freedom and to human rights. It's been an impressive performance -- rehearsed, perhaps, and yet not scripted -- one is reminded that the President was briefly a law professor. He is still a good teacher.

And it is true that many Chinese people have now had the opportunity to hear about American rights and American values and the principles that govern not only our consciences -- but our government. The President's spin-masters say that this has changed the face of China -- but c'mon, it's much too soon to say that. Professor Clinton has taught one very good lesson -- but we have yet to see what his Chinese pupils have learned.

Reported by Dan Rather

