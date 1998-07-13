A Jittery World Economy

If you haven't been paying close attention to worldwide economic news the past several days, you should.

Item: Japan throws out its government. The Japanese recession deepens and worsens.

Item: The economic and business news from the rest of Asia continues to be, in a word, grim.

Item: Things have gone from bad to worse with Russia's economy. President Boris Yeltsin begged for more international help, including from the United States. He's getting it. There was no other choice.

Item: The worst news in Brazil is NOT that they lost the World Cup Soccer final to France. Brazil s worst news is its economy. And THAT is bad news for those holding Brazilan debt, including, of course, some U.S. banks and other American investors.

Item: The General Motors Strike has taken another turn for the worse.

Put it all together, folks, and what you have is worry. No time to panic, but it's time to worry, at least a little.

The U.S. economy is booming. The fundamentals of our own economy remain strong. Europe's also is showing strength.

But, and this is important, the world's economy IS interrelated. What happens on the Pacific Rim, in Russia, in Brazil, and elsewhere DOES have an effect on Main Street, USA. Does and will.

Also, anybody who believes that the General Motors strike can continue for much longer and not have a noticeable negative effect on the U.S. economy doesn't understand economics.

What to do? Read, watch, listen. Stay informed and stay alert. Assess. Then Re-assess, carefully, about your own family finances and investments, and about those of your business.

It is not time to panic. It is time for caution, and constant reminders that things do not go up forever, not without sometimes going down.

And know this: In the short-run, prospects for a recovery of the Pacific Rim economies are not good. Falling stock markets, currencies and real estate values not only have Japan in a recession, they have much of the rest of Asia in a depression.

Two things to watch: One is China. Should China be forced to devalue its currency, markets worldwide would suffer repercussions. This would be especially true in emerging markets, where a China move could touch off devaluation of currencies around the globe, including Russia and Latin America.

The other thing to watch: U.S. interest rates. No rise in American interest rates is expected anytime soon. That allows us to close this on at least a mildly optimistic note, but cautiously.

