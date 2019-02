"48 Hours" will not air on Saturday, Feb. 2 due to the 8th annual NFL Honors on CBS.

"48 Hours" will also be preempted on Saturday, Feb. 9 for the Alliance of American Football: San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders / Atlanta Legends at Orlando.

We return on Saturday, Feb. 16 with an all-new show at 10/9c.

To catch up on any missed mysteries, full episodes are available anytime online.