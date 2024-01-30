Watch CBS News
29 Black History facts you probably didn't learn in school

Ernest Crim III is your instructor for this 29-lesson course as CBS 2 celebrates Black History Month. CBS 2 will add more soon!

Connect with Mr. Crim on TikTok and Twitter! 

Lesson 1: Kemet

Ancient Egyptians called their land "Kemet"--or Black Land. The first person to practice medicine was from Kemet, along with the first dentist! 

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 1 01:10

Lesson 2: Shotgun homes and front porches

The shotgun home and front porch design originated in West Africa in what is now Nigeria. 

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 2 01:07

Lesson 3: Walls of Benin

The Walls of Benin were four times longer than the Great Wall of China. So, what happened to them? 

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 3 01:10

Lesson 4: University of Sankore

One of the first universities in the world was located in Mali. 

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 4 01:07

Lesson 5: 1526

The year 1619 is known as the year that Blacks were first enslaved in America. What about the year 1526?

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 5 01:10

Lesson 6: Freedom by any means

How braided hair, Gospel music, and drums played a role in the liberation of Blacks. 

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 6 01:06

Lesson 7: Benjamin Banneker

Meet the man who helped design Washington, D.C.,  and that's not all. 

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 7 01:07

Lesson 8: Queen Nanny of the Maroons

She was like Harriet Tubman, but she freed slaves someplace else. 

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 8 01:05

Lesson 9: Henry "Box" Brown

Learn more about how Henry Brown got his nickname. It's incredible. 

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 9 01:10

Lesson 10: Henrietta Bowers

Learn how this undertaker used her background to free Black slaves. 

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 10 01:06

Lesson 11: John Berry Meachum

Learn more about the "Floating Freedom School" and why Meachum had to put it on a boat. 

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 11 01:04

Lesson 12: Lewis Latimer

How Louis Latimer made one of Thomas Edison's famous inventions better. 

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 12 01:00

Lesson 13: Granville T. Woods

How modern wireless technology can be traced back to Granville Woods in the 1800s. 

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 13 01:06

Lesson 14: Oscar Micheaux

The man who paved the way for today's great Black filmmakers. 

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 14 01:02

Lesson 15: Marie Van Brittan Brown

Those Ring cameras are everywhere. It basically started with Marie Van Brittan Brown's invention in the 1960s.

29 Black History Facts You Probably Didn't Learn at School: Lesson 15 01:02

