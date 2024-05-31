Pride parades, events around Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware

25 Years Of Philly Black Pride: Empowering LGBTQIA+ people of color and fighting inequity 25 Years Of Philly Black Pride: Empowering LGBTQIA+ people of color and fighting inequity 02:11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To celebrate Pride Month and local LGBTQ+ communities, many cities and towns across the Delaware Valley are hosting marches and festivals throughout June and July.

From Philadelphia's massive march and festival to parades in the Poconos and Jersey Shore, here's a look at some of the upcoming Pride Month celebrations happening around Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Pennsylvania

Philly Pride March and Festival

Philly Pride, one of the largest pride marches and festivals in the country, starts Sunday, June 2 at 10:30 a.m. The march begins at 10:30 a.m. at 6th and Walnut streets and ends in the Gayborhood, where the festival continues until 7 p.m.

Bucks-Mont PRIDE Festival

The fourth annual Bucks-Mont PRIDE Festival will happen Sunday, June 30 from 12-5 p.m. at the Abington Art Center. This year's free event will have both indoor and outdoor activities, music and resources.

Chestnut Hill Pride



Chestnut Hill's second annual Pride Party comes later in the month. Scheduled for Saturday, June 22, the party is happening from 2-5 p.m. at NoName Gallery on Germantown Avenue.

Delaware County Pride Parade

The Delaware County Pride Parade will march down State Street in Media on Saturday, June 1. Performances will take place along the 1-mile parade route.

Pocono Pride Festival

If you prefer lakes and mountains to beaches and big cities, head north for the Pocono Pride Festival on Sunday, June 2 from noon to 5 p.m. This year's celebration will have more than 100 vendors and performances across two stages.

New Jersey

Jersey Pride

The 32nd annual Jersey Pride celebration will take place Sunday, June 2 in Asbury Park. The 2024 parade is set to start at noon at Asbury Park City Hall. The festival, which features performers, food vendors and community groups, runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cape May Pride

Equality Cape May is hosting a Pride March on Thursday, June 20 along the promenade to the Convention Center, followed by a family-friendly afterparty at the Inn of Cape May from 7 to 10 p.m.

Haddon Township Pride Parade and After Party

The Haddon Township Pride Parade and After Party are scheduled for Thursday, June 6 from 6-10 p.m. on Haddon Avenue. Organizers also plan to host a Drag Queen Story Hour at a yet-to-be-disclosed location on Saturday, June 8.

Ocean City Pride Fest

The 2024 OC Pride Fest is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 and kicks off at 9 a.m. with a Pride Walk. The following celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ocean City Civic Center.

Delaware

Delaware Pride

Delaware Pride's annual festival will be Saturday, June 1 at Legislative Hall in Dover, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family-friendly festival will feature drag performances, live music, a pet parade, beer garden and vendors, and is free to attend.

Rehoboth Beach Pride

Rehoboth Beach Pride 2024 takes place from July 18-21, with the beach town's Pride Festival scheduled for Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.