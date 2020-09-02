Moderators named for 2020 presidential and vice presidential debates

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday announced the moderators for the three presidential debates and sole vice presidential debate.

Chris Wallace, the anchor of "Fox News Sunday," will moderate the first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on September 29 in Cleveland. Steve Scully of C-SPAN will moderate the second debate on October 15, a town-hall style event which will take place in Miami. The third debate in Nashville will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News on October 22.

The vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will take place in Salt Lake City on October 7, and will be moderated by Susan Page of USA Today.

The Trump campaign published a list of potential moderators last month which it deemed acceptable, including right-leaning commentators and some journalists from traditional networks. Wallace, Scully, Welker and Page were not on the list.

The Trump campaign also requested a fourth presidential debate to be scheduled for the first week of September, which the commission denied.