How to watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention – Day 2

The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday night and continues through Thursday with keynote speakers from 9-11 p.m. ET each night. Joe Biden will formally accept the nomination for president on Thursday night and Kamala Harris accepts the nomination for vice president on Wednesday.

Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton are among those speaking Tuesday.

CBSN will provide live coverage and analysis throughout the day all week, with full coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET on "Red & Blue," with Elaine Quijano. At 8:30 p.m. ET, tune in ahead of each night's convention speakers and live coverage of the proceedings. CBSN coverage continues at 11 p.m. ET with post-convention analysis.

Get updates from the campaign trail delivered to your inbox

From 10-11 p.m. ET each night, CBS television stations will broadcast live coverage anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.

Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live convention updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.

How to watch the Democratic National Convention

What : Democratic National Convention

: Democratic National Convention Date: Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20, 2020

Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20, 2020 Convention coverage on CBSN: 5 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. ET



5 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. ET Convention speakers live on CBSN: 9-11 p.m. ET



9-11 p.m. ET Convention coverage on CBS television stations: 10-11 p.m. ET



10-11 p.m. ET Post-convention coverage on CBSN: 11 p.m. ET



11 p.m. ET Live blog updates: Follow along on CBSNews.com

Follow along on CBSNews.com Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

The first night of the convention featured an impassioned speech by former first lady Michelle Obama, who urged Americans to "vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it." Senator Bernie Sanders called for his progressive supporters to unify behind the Biden-Harris ticket, and blasted President Trump's failed response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfed."

Here is who is slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention the rest of the week:

Tuesday

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester

Former President Bill Clinton

Former second lady Jill Biden

Wednesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Governor Tony Evers

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Senator Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama

Thursday