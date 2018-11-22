Thanksgiving Day 2018 football schedule

The NFL Thanksgiving Day football schedule tradition expanded to three Thanksgiving day games this year. The three 2018 matchups all feature NFC teams.
Which NFL teams play today?
- Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
- Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys
- Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
Bears (7-3) at Lions (4-6)
The early game features the Detroit Lions playing host to Chicago. Both teams are coming off big wins. But the visiting Bears are a three-point favorite to win. Kickoff starts at 12:30 p.m.
Redskins (6-4) at Cowboys (5-5)
The Dallas Cowboys provide the late afternoon, after-dinner game. The Cowboys are a seven point favorite in this rematch of the Week 7 matchup won by the Redskins. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. ET from Dallas.
Falcons (4-6) at Saints (9-1)
After dinner and dessert, New Orleans looks to pick up their tenth win of the season. The Saints are a 11.5 point favorite against the Falcons. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. from the Superdome.