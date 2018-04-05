The 2018 Masters is officially underway. The field of 87 is set and PGA legends Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus hit honorary tee shots to officially kick off the annual Augusta tournament this morning.
All eyes in the golf world will be on Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia this week for the first major PGA Tournament of the season. The 2018 Masters will live up to its name with golf's biggest stars vying for a coveted green jacket for the winner after four rounds that culminate on Sunday. According to CBS' Jim Nantz, all of the fan-favorite "upper echelon" players are healthy, making this year's Masters one of the most anticipated in decades.
Sergio García will be looking to repeat as champion this year. But he will have stiff competition from Phil Mickelson, who's been hot lately. Mickelson has won the Masters three times, most recently in 2010.
Tiger Woods will be playing in his first Masters since 2015. He has four Masters wins, but hasn't donned the elusive green jacket since 2005. Tiger's tee time was 10:42 a.m. His group is featured in today's Masters live stream.
How will Tiger and the rest of the field fare? Our friends at CBS Sports have Masters picks, odds and projections.
How to Watch the 2018 Masters
- What: The 2018 Masters Tournament
- Dates: April 5-8, 2018
- Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
TV Channel and coverage times
Masters Live Stream
CBS Sports will be providing a live stream of the 2018 Masters tournament each day both at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports mobile app.
Masters.com Live Streaming
The official website of the 2018 Masters will also offer unique live streams at masters.com. Viewers will numerous options including:
- Interviews from the driving range each morning
- Following daily featured groups as they play
- Streaming of the "Amen Corner," (The 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta)
- Streaming of the 15th and 16th holes
- Streaming a TV simulcast of ESPN (Thursday and Friday) or CBS (Saturday and Sunday)
Masters on the Range
CBS Sports will broadcast a live show from the tournament's practice area at Augusta National Golf Club each day of the trounament. You can find it on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports mobile app and on the CBS Sports Network. The show will feature analysis of the tournament and interviews with players.
Round 1: Thursday's Tee Times and Pairings
The question on every PGA golf fan's mind is: When will Tiger Woods tee off at The Masters? Tiger Woods will tee off at 10:42 a.m. Thursday for round one. He will be paired with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood.
Last year's winner, Sergio Garcia, is scheduled to tee off during the next slot, at 10:53 a.m. He will be paired with Justin Thomas and Doc Redman.
Full list of tee times for round one at Augusta National, Thursday
All times Eastern.
- 8:30 a.m. – Austin Cook, Ted Potter, Jr., Wesley Bryan
- 8:41 a.m. – Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
- 8:52 a.m. – Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale
- 9:03 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli
- 9:14 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 9:25 a.m. – Mark O'Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis
- 9:36 a.m. – Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger
- 9:47 a.m. – Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari
- 9:58 a.m. – Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner
- 10:09 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey
- 10:31 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace
- 10:42 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:53 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman
- 11:04 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day
- 11:15 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin
- 11:26 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith
- 11:37 a.m. – Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Doug Ghim
- 11:48 a.m. – Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay
- 11:59 a.m. – Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker
- 12:10 p.m. – Fred Couples, Hao Tong Li, Joaquin Niemann
- 12:32 p.m. – Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma
- 12:43 p.m. – Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda
- 12:54 p.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin
- 1:05 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele
- 1:16 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1:27 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar
- 1:38 p.m. – Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
- 1:49 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen
- 2:00 p.m. – Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello