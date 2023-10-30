2 South Florida rabbis return from Israel on mission to inspire, heal & pray 2 South Florida rabbis return from Israel on mission to inspire, heal & pray 02:47

MIAMI - Back from their mission to inspire, heal, and pray. On Monday evening, CBS News Miami heard from two South Florida Chabad Rabbis about their trip to Israel.

Rabbis from different nations joined them in the first global rabbinic journey to Israel since Hamas attacked. CBS News Miami's Joe Gorchow learned more about their experiences near the front lines of war.

We saw photos from their trip of two front car seats stained by blood and riddled with bullets.

"Terrorists opened fire," shared Rabbi Ruvi New of Chabad of East Boca, detailing one of the most profound moments of his trip. "Parents were murdered. Children hid between the back seats and the seats in front of them and survived."

New described one of many stories of tragedy and miracles from his trip to Israel.

"We had a small glimpse of the brutality," added New.

New and 27 rabbis from around the globe toured the Holy Land last week, following the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel near the Gaza border.

"It's surreal," said Rabbi Yisroel Spalter of Chabad Weston. "It's something I've never experienced."

Spalter was alongside New. Sharing in grief. Sitting in small groups at a Kibbutz in the center of Israel, with families displaced from the war, mourning the loss of loved ones murdered or held hostage by Hamas.

"In a way, the most difficult part of the trip because of the black cloud that surrounds them," added Spalter.

Rabbi Spalter and Rabbi New tell me they went to Israel to help uplift a people devastated by the Hamas attacks. They return home strengthened by the resilience seen from the soldiers on the front lines and from those who lost everything.

"But I must tell you, there's a fire in their eyes," shared Spalter about the soldiers' resilience and strength.

"It's a country traumatized and galvanized at the same time," added New.

New inspired, discovering a poem from a 23-year-old woman killed by Hamas, written to her parents days before.

"Parents, I want you to live lives fully and joyously," said New, reciting from memory the poem he read. "And every so often, I look up at the clouds and want you to see me, knowing I'm looking down at you."

Through song, in hospitals with soldiers wounded, New took time singing about a broken heart.

"Only G-D can bring true healing," recalled New, detailing a line from the song's chorus.

New, Spalter, drawing strength through the spirit of the Jewish people and those defending Israel.

Both brought a message home to his congregation in Weston.

"People are being more aware and being more Jewish in an open way," said Spalter. "Very encouraging, and that ultimately gives them the strength they need."

Spiritual strength for Jews and Israeli soldiers.

"They may never see their families again," said Spalter. "Most likely, some won't. But the amount of joy and resolve, the absolute conviction that they're on the right side of history. We shared words of encouragement together. The message is that there are 15 million Jews behind them and another few billion people."

In a press release on behalf of Rabbi New to CBS News Miami: "The rabbis collectively distributed $500,000 - sometimes through on-the-spot fundraisers - for communities in urgent need and for organizations directly aiding the people of Israel through this extremely difficult period for the Jewish people and the people of Israel."

